Rafael Nadal Academy trailblazer Alexandra Eala ‘overwhelmed’ by Australian Open support

Alexandra Eala has quickly become a fans' favourite
Alexandra Eala has quickly become a fans' favourite (TENNIS AUSTRALIA/AFP via Getty I)
  • Alexandra Eala has received huge support from fans at this year’s Australian Open.
  • The 20-year-old created tennis history in 2021 when she became the first Filipina to win a WTA Tour match.
  • Eala, who came through the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, then won a junior grand slam title at the US Open in 2022 and she truly announced herself when she beat six-time grand slam champion Iga Swiatek at last year’s Miami Open.
  • Eala is widely viewed as a trailblazer and thousands of Filipinos arrived at Melbourne Park to support her this week.
  • Eala was knocked out in the first round of the singles and doubles and admitted she had found her Australian Open experience “a bit overwhelming”, but she is expected to have a bright future after reaching a career-high World No 49 ranking.

