All Blacks want head coach with ‘international experience’ after Scott Robertson axeing

Scott Robertson was sacked by New Zealand earlier this month
Scott Robertson was sacked by New Zealand earlier this month (Getty Images)
  • New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has initiated its search for a new All Blacks head coach following Scott Robertson's sacking after two years in the role.
  • The new coach must possess “international head coaching experience”, a criterion that appears to exclude club coaches but keeps primary contenders in consideration.
  • A five-person panel, including former All Black Keven Mealamu, will be responsible for making the appointment.
  • Leading candidates for the position include Jamie Joseph, who previously coached Japan, Dave Rennie, a former Australia coach, and Vern Cotter, who has coached Scotland and Fiji.
  • The appointment is urgent, with the Super Rugby Pacific season commencing soon and the All Blacks' next match scheduled for 4 July against France, ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
