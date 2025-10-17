What you need know about New Zealand’s tour of South Africa
- South Africa and New Zealand will play a four-Test rugby series in 2026, initiating a new reciprocal touring agreement.
- The 2026 series will see the All Blacks tour South Africa for three Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with a fourth Test at a neutral venue.
- As part of the tour, New Zealand will also face four South African United Rugby Championship teams in midweek fixtures.
- This agreement marks a significant shift in international rugby, with South Africa scheduled to tour New Zealand in 2030 for the first time in the professional era.
- The series will take place in 2026, a year when the Rugby Championship is not scheduled, and follows South Africa's victory over New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.