Allan Saint-Maximin’s emotional message as he leaves club over racism
- Former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left Mexican club Club America by mutual consent.
- His departure follows his revelation on social media that his children had been targeted by racist abuse.
- Saint-Maximin stated he would "never tolerate" his children being picked on and vowed to fight to protect them from hate and discrimination.
- Club America expressed strong condemnation of discrimination and offered solidarity to Saint-Maximin and his family.
- Club America coach Andre Jardine described losing Saint-Maximin, whom he called a "fantastic player", as a "real shame".
