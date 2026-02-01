Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Allan Saint-Maximin’s emotional message as he leaves club over racism

Allan Saint-Maximin has vowed to protect his children from hatred and discrimination
Allan Saint-Maximin has vowed to protect his children from hatred and discrimination (AP)
  • Former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left Mexican club Club America by mutual consent.
  • His departure follows his revelation on social media that his children had been targeted by racist abuse.
  • Saint-Maximin stated he would "never tolerate" his children being picked on and vowed to fight to protect them from hate and discrimination.
  • Club America expressed strong condemnation of discrimination and offered solidarity to Saint-Maximin and his family.
  • Club America coach Andre Jardine described losing Saint-Maximin, whom he called a "fantastic player", as a "real shame".
