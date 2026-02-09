Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The music copyright issue engulfing the 2026 Winter Olympics

Winter Olympics sparks backlash over AI intro
  • American figure skater Amber Glenn is embroiled in a music copyright dispute after Canadian artist Seb McKinnon objected to the unauthorised use of his song The Return in her Olympic free skate routine.
  • McKinnon, who records as CLANN, stated that his label agreement requires his personal permission for licensing his music, which was broadcast globally during the Olympics.
  • This incident marks the second controversy for Glenn at the Milan Cortina Games, following social media threats she received for her comments on LGBTQ+ rights.
  • Glenn, an outspoken LGBTQ+ rights activist, revealed she faced backlash after stating in a pre-Olympics press conference that the queer community was enduring a 'hard time' under President Donald Trump.
  • Music copyright in figure skating has become increasingly complex since rules were relaxed in 2014 to allow modern music, leading to artists demanding compensation and previous disputes, such as at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in