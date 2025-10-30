Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amorim laughs off Dyche’s past remarks about his tactical approach

Amorim on Dyche’s past criticism of his style
  • Ruben Amorim, Manchester United manager, responded to past comments made by Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche regarding his tactical approach.
  • Dyche, while working as a pundit, had claimed he would have won more matches than Amorim by deploying a 4-4-2 formation.
  • Amorim laughed off the remarks, suggesting that while a 4-4-2 might yield more wins, his current playing style requires time to develop.
  • He acknowledged Dyche's intelligence and the role of pundits in making strong statements, understanding the difference between analysing a game and coaching a team.
  • The comments precede Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest, with Amorim reflecting on a challenging but ultimately rewarding first year at the club.
