Amorim laughs off Dyche’s past remarks about his tactical approach
- Ruben Amorim, Manchester United manager, responded to past comments made by Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche regarding his tactical approach.
- Dyche, while working as a pundit, had claimed he would have won more matches than Amorim by deploying a 4-4-2 formation.
- Amorim laughed off the remarks, suggesting that while a 4-4-2 might yield more wins, his current playing style requires time to develop.
- He acknowledged Dyche's intelligence and the role of pundits in making strong statements, understanding the difference between analysing a game and coaching a team.
- The comments precede Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest, with Amorim reflecting on a challenging but ultimately rewarding first year at the club.