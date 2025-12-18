Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Andy Murray pauses interview as he cries over Chris Hoy’s cancer diagnosis

Andy Murray becomes emotional he discusses Chris Hoy’s cancer diagnosis
  • Andy Murray became visibly emotional when discussing Sir Chris Hoy's terminal cancer diagnosis in a new BBC documentary.
  • The Wimbledon champion's reaction is featured in 'Sir Chris Hoy: Cancer, Courage & Me'.
  • Sir Chris Hoy, a six-time Olympic cycling champion, first announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in February 2024.
  • In October 2024, Hoy shared that his diagnosis had become terminal.
  • Murray paused his interview to compose himself, describing Hoy as an 'all-round great person' and finding his approach to the illness inspiring.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in