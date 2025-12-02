Andy Murray opens up on coaching ‘extremely demanding’ Novak Djokovic
- Andy Murray coached former rival Novak Djokovic from November 2024 until May, prior to this year's French Open.
- Murray described the experience as "amazing" but admitted working with Djokovic was "extremely demanding", and expressed disappointment with the overall results.
- Under Murray's guidance, Djokovic reached the Australian Open semi-finals but retired due to a hamstring injury.
- Following the injury, Djokovic endured a challenging period, including back-to-back first-round losses and a defeat in the Miami final.
- Murray reflected on the valuable lessons learned about coaching and indicated he would be open to future coaching opportunities.