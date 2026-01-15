Liverpool star hints at potential summer exit
- Andy Robertson has confirmed he is in talks with Liverpool regarding a new contract, despite his current deal expiring in the summer.
- The left-back expressed uncertainty about his future at Anfield, citing a desire for more regular first-team football.
- Robertson has seen reduced playing time this season, starting only four Premier League games following the arrival of Milos Kerkez.
- He emphasised that he is not content with being on the bench and believes any player should always strive for a starting position.
- Robertson, who joined Liverpool in 2017 for £8m, has made 362 appearances and won nine major trophies with the club.