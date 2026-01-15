Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Liverpool star hints at potential summer exit

Arne Slot could lose one of his most experienced players this summer (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arne Slot could lose one of his most experienced players this summer (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Andy Robertson has confirmed he is in talks with Liverpool regarding a new contract, despite his current deal expiring in the summer.
  • The left-back expressed uncertainty about his future at Anfield, citing a desire for more regular first-team football.
  • Robertson has seen reduced playing time this season, starting only four Premier League games following the arrival of Milos Kerkez.
  • He emphasised that he is not content with being on the bench and believes any player should always strive for a starting position.
  • Robertson, who joined Liverpool in 2017 for £8m, has made 362 appearances and won nine major trophies with the club.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in