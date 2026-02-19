Ange Postecoglou says accepting Nottingham Forest job was a ‘bad decision’
- Ange Postecoglou admitted his 39-day tenure as Nottingham Forest manager was a “bad decision” on his part, taking full responsibility for the ill-fated move.
- He confessed he was overly eager to return to management after leaving Tottenham and was “lost” without a role for the first time in decades.
- During his brief spell, Postecoglou oversaw six losses in eight games before being dismissed by the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis.
- He suggested he was “sucked in” by the prospect of good players, despite warnings, and walked into a club not truly looking for change.
- Postecoglou has ruled out any immediate return to Celtic, stating he doesn't “go back” and seeks a new challenge where his distinct ideas and ambitious football philosophy are fully embraced.
