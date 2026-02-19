Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ange Postecoglou says accepting Nottingham Forest job was a ‘bad decision’

Postecoglou felt he took the Forest job too soon after leaving Tottenham
Postecoglou felt he took the Forest job too soon after leaving Tottenham (PA)
  • Ange Postecoglou admitted his 39-day tenure as Nottingham Forest manager was a “bad decision” on his part, taking full responsibility for the ill-fated move.
  • He confessed he was overly eager to return to management after leaving Tottenham and was “lost” without a role for the first time in decades.
  • During his brief spell, Postecoglou oversaw six losses in eight games before being dismissed by the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis.
  • He suggested he was “sucked in” by the prospect of good players, despite warnings, and walked into a club not truly looking for change.
  • Postecoglou has ruled out any immediate return to Celtic, stating he doesn't “go back” and seeks a new challenge where his distinct ideas and ambitious football philosophy are fully embraced.
