Anthony Gordon teases stronger England performances under Tuchel
- England winger Anthony Gordon is playing with a sense of "paranoia" to ensure his selection for the upcoming World Cup squad.
- Gordon, a regular under Thomas Tuchel, impressed during England's 5-0 victory over Serbia last month.
- Despite recent performances, Gordon believes he has only shown "50 per cent" of his capability in an England shirt and aims to perform better.
- He stresses the importance of individual players pushing themselves, which ultimately benefits the team in a World Cup year.
- Gordon is actively seeking advice from England captain Harry Kane, whom he describes as a "genius," to improve his game.