Anthony Joshua released from hospital after car crash that killed two friends

  • Boxer Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital in Nigeria following a crash that tragically killed two of his friends.
  • Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele died after the vehicle they were travelling in with Joshua struck a stationary truck near Lagos on Monday.
  • Joshua sustained injuries but was deemed clinically fit to recuperate at home, as confirmed by Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso.
  • Ghami, Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, a trainer, were long-term friends of the British heavyweight.
  • Joshua and his mother paid their final respects to his friends, whose bodies were being prepared for repatriation.
