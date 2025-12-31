Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Anthony Joshua’s uncles open up on ‘serious tragedy’ following boxer’s car crash

Friend of Latif Ayodele who was killed in Anthony Joshua crash pays tribute
  • Two of Anthony Joshua’s uncles have spoken out following the boxer’s crash in Nigeria.
  • One uncle, named Robert, told The Sun: “We have not been allowed to see him, but from information given by authorities, he is responding to treatment.”
  • Mr Joshua had only been in Nigeria for around six hours before the crash, Adedamola Joshua, another uncle, said.
  • He added: “The incident shook our family deeply. Though our son, Anthony, is alive, two of his friends, who came to celebrate with us, lost their lives.
  • “This is a serious tragedy, not only for our family, but for Ogun State, Nigeria, and the world at large. We are deeply saddened that two people very close to Anthony did not survive. Our hearts are with their families.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in