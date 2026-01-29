Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anthony Joshua posts emotional video after friends died in horror car crash

Anthony Joshua opens up on loss of friends in car crash in vulnerable message
  • Anthony Joshua, the two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, became emotional as he spoke publicly for the first time since being involved in a car crash in December 2025.
  • The incident resulted in the deaths of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.
  • Joshua, 36, suffered minor injuries in the crash.
  • In a video published Thursday, 29 January, Joshua reflected on the loss of his 'brothers' and 'lieutenants'.
  • He vowed to ‘do right’ by his friends and their families.
