Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Foreign office investigating Anthony Joshua crash in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua pulled from wreckage after car crash in Nigeria
  • A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office revealed that it is looking into a car crash in Nigeria involving Anthony Joshua.
  • The British heavyweight boxer was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria on Monday, which resulted in two deaths.
  • “We are urgently investigating reports of a road incident in Nigeria involving at least one British national and stand ready to offer consular assistance, if requested,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with those affected, and their families.”
  • The incident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the Lexus Jeep carrying Joshua collided with a stationary commercial Sinotruck.
  • Joshua, a passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was among two individuals who largely escaped unharmed from the four adult males involved.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in