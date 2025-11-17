Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anthony Joshua vows to show ‘no mercy’ as Netflix fight with Jake Paul is confirmed

Anthony Joshua has agreed to face Jake Paul in Miami next month
Anthony Joshua has agreed to face Jake Paul in Miami next month (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)
  • Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul are confirmed to face each other in a professional boxing match.
  • The bout is scheduled for Friday 19 December at Miami’s Kaseya Center and will be streamed globally on Netflix.
  • The fight will be a professional contest, counting towards both men's records, and will consist of eight three-minute rounds with 10oz gloves.
  • Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, stated he will show “no mercy” and aims to "break the internet over Jake Paul’s face”, while Paul believes a win will validate his boxing career.
  • This unexpected match pits Joshua (28-4) against Paul (12-1), who has previously fought former boxing and UFC champions.
