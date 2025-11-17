Anthony Joshua vows to show ‘no mercy’ as Netflix fight with Jake Paul is confirmed
- Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul are confirmed to face each other in a professional boxing match.
- The bout is scheduled for Friday 19 December at Miami’s Kaseya Center and will be streamed globally on Netflix.
- The fight will be a professional contest, counting towards both men's records, and will consist of eight three-minute rounds with 10oz gloves.
- Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, stated he will show “no mercy” and aims to "break the internet over Jake Paul’s face”, while Paul believes a win will validate his boxing career.
- This unexpected match pits Joshua (28-4) against Paul (12-1), who has previously fought former boxing and UFC champions.