Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What are the rules for Anthony Joshua’s Netflix fight with Jake Paul?

Anthony Joshua will fight Jake Paul on Friday night in Miami
Anthony Joshua will fight Jake Paul on Friday night in Miami (REUTERS)
  • Anthony Joshua, a former world heavyweight champion, will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a professional heavyweight contest this Friday, 19 December, at Miami’s Kaseya Center.
  • The bout is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, with Joshua having a 245lb weight cap and both fighters using standard 10oz gloves.
  • Both Joshua and Paul have publicly stated their intention to secure a knockout, with Paul aiming to prove himself against an elite champion and Joshua promising "no mercy".
  • Joshua holds a professional record of 28-4 (25 KOs), having last fought in September 2024, while Paul's record is 12-1 (7 KOs), following a win against Mike Tyson in November 2024.
  • The fight is considered an unexpected matchup in boxing history and will be broadcast globally on Netflix, marking a new platform for Joshua.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in