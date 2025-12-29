Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Nigeria’s president opens up on phone call with Anthony Joshua following car crash

Anthony Joshua pulled from wreckage after car crash in Nigeria
  • Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he has spoken to Anthony Joshua personally to send his condolences following a fatal crash which killed Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.
  • In a post on X he wrote: “I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident. I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care.”
  • President Tinubu said he had also spoken to and prayed for Joshua’s mother, who was said to be “deeply appreciative” of the call.
  • “Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was at the hospital with them, assured me he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best attention,” he continued. “May God strengthen the families and grant repose to the souls of the departed.”
  • Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps said in a tweet that five adult males had been involved in the collision. “Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt,” it said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in