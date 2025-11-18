Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anthony Joshua slammed by British boxing legend for taking ‘clown world’ fight with Jake Paul

Jake Paul reveals he wants Anthony Joshua fight 'for the challenge'
  • Anthony Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, is scheduled to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December.
  • The professional boxing match will consist of eight three-minute rounds, allowing knockouts, with both fighters wearing 10oz gloves, and will be streamed on Netflix.
  • British boxing legend Carl Froch stated that Joshua's decision to fight Paul would significantly damage his legacy, questioning its overall value.
  • Froch contended that Joshua's primary legacy is popularising boxing and filling stadiums, rather than achieving a Hall of Fame career due to past losses at elite and mediocre levels.
  • He characterised the bout against Paul as Joshua “cashing out” and fighting in the “clown world”, despite Joshua's stated ambition for a third heavyweight title reign and a future clash with Tyson Fury.
