Anthony Joshua slammed by British boxing legend for taking ‘clown world’ fight with Jake Paul
- Anthony Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, is scheduled to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December.
- The professional boxing match will consist of eight three-minute rounds, allowing knockouts, with both fighters wearing 10oz gloves, and will be streamed on Netflix.
- British boxing legend Carl Froch stated that Joshua's decision to fight Paul would significantly damage his legacy, questioning its overall value.
- Froch contended that Joshua's primary legacy is popularising boxing and filling stadiums, rather than achieving a Hall of Fame career due to past losses at elite and mediocre levels.
- He characterised the bout against Paul as Joshua “cashing out” and fighting in the “clown world”, despite Joshua's stated ambition for a third heavyweight title reign and a future clash with Tyson Fury.