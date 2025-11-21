Anthony Joshua aims dig at Tyson Fury ahead of Jake Paul showdown
- Anthony Joshua aimed a dig at Tyson Fury during the launch press conference for his fight with Jake Paul.
- Joshua is due to face the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul on 19 December, and claimed the American’s “mentality is better than Tyson Fury”.
- Joshua branded Paul “a conqueror” and gave respect to his rival for taking the fight with him.
- The two-time heavyweight champion Joshua has been heavily linked with a fight against Fury in 2026.
- However, Paul claimed he will face Fury instead after he beats Joshua next month.