Messi stars as Argentina stroll to victory against Angola in historic friendly
- Argentina ended their 2025 campaign by beating Angola 2-0 in Luanda.
- The game was played to celebrate the African nation’s 50th anniversary of its independence from Portugal.
- Despite a strong line-up, Lionel Scaloni's side were not always at their most fluent, yet moments of quality from Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez proved enough to settle the game.
- Martinez opened the scoring just before half time, finishing from a tight angle after a precise pass from Messi.
- Messi doubled Argentina’s lead eight minutes from time, with Martinez returning the favour to assist the Inter Miami forward, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.