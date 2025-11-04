The big decision facing Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon
- Jacoby Brissett guided the Arizona Cardinals to a 27-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, contributing two passing touchdowns and one rushing score.
- Brissett, making his third consecutive start in place of the injured Kyler Murray, helped the Cardinals break a five-game losing streak.
- Despite Brissett's strong performance, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon remained evasive when asked if he had done enough to secure the permanent starting quarterback role.
- The Dallas Cowboys' offence struggled, failing to convert three fourth-down attempts and scoring only three points on their initial three drives inside Arizona's 25-yard line.
- This defeat marked the first instance of the Cowboys losing consecutive games under their first-year coach, Brian Schottenheimer, highlighting their ongoing offensive difficulties.