The big decision facing Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon remained evasive on who will be his starting quarterback
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon remained evasive on who will be his starting quarterback (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)
  • Jacoby Brissett guided the Arizona Cardinals to a 27-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, contributing two passing touchdowns and one rushing score.
  • Brissett, making his third consecutive start in place of the injured Kyler Murray, helped the Cardinals break a five-game losing streak.
  • Despite Brissett's strong performance, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon remained evasive when asked if he had done enough to secure the permanent starting quarterback role.
  • The Dallas Cowboys' offence struggled, failing to convert three fourth-down attempts and scoring only three points on their initial three drives inside Arizona's 25-yard line.
  • This defeat marked the first instance of the Cowboys losing consecutive games under their first-year coach, Brian Schottenheimer, highlighting their ongoing offensive difficulties.
