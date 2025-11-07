Arne Slot highlights exactly what Florian Wirtz needs to succeed at Liverpool
- Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes Florian Wirtz's full potential will be unlocked by granting him creative freedom in the final third.
- Wirtz demonstrated this approach by excelling from a wide-left position during Liverpool's Champions League victory over Real Madrid.
- Slot emphasised Wirtz's versatility, stating he can play various attacking roles and should be positioned to create chances around the 18-yard box.
- Liverpool are set to face Manchester City this Sunday, with Slot aiming to maintain momentum after securing back-to-back wins.
- Despite being behind league leaders Arsenal, Slot's primary focus remains on internal improvements, consistency, and player fitness rather than the title race.