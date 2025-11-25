Arne Slot admits he feels ‘guilty’ for Liverpool’s ‘ridiculous’ slump
- Liverpool manager Arne Slot has labelled the team's recent form as "ridiculous" and "unbelievable" amid a significant downturn in results.
- The club has lost eight of their last 11 matches across all competitions, including two consecutive 3-0 defeats, the latest being against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday.
- This marks the first time Liverpool have suffered two successive 3-0 losses since April 1965, underscoring severe defensive vulnerabilities.
- Slot has accepted full responsibility, admitting he feels “guilty” for the team's current struggles, which see them in the bottom half of the league table with a negative goal difference.
- Defensive problems are compounded by inadequate investment in the back-line, failed transfers, and injuries to key players such as Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.