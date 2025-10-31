Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arne Slot outlines key reason for Liverpool’s poor form

Slot confident Liverpool have the quality to turn around fortunes
  • Arne Slot believes Liverpool's recent slump, which includes losing six of their last seven games, is primarily due to injuries, an analysis his employers reportedly agree with.
  • Slot is currently enduring the worst run of his career, with Liverpool suffering four consecutive Premier League defeats and being eliminated from the Carabao Cup.
  • He argues that despite accusations of making excuses, the team's poor results are not due to conceding too many chances but rather their inability to convert the opportunities they create.
  • Slot sees no reason to change his attacking style of play, asserting that the team's issue lies in not scoring enough goals rather than being defensively vulnerable.
  • He remains confident in Liverpool's strategy and the quality of their squad, advocating for a smaller roster of 20-21 fit players.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in