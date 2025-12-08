Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arne Slot says he has ‘no clue’ if Mo Salah has played his last game for Liverpool after rant

Arne Slot has broken his silence after Mo Salah’s post-match rant on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arne Slot has broken his silence after Mo Salah’s post-match rant on Saturday (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Mohamed Salah accused Liverpool of scapegoating him and breaking promises in an astonishing rant following Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Leeds, stating his relationship with manager Arne Slot had deteriorated.
  • Salah, who has lost his place in the team, threatened to bid farewell to Liverpool fans after Saturday's Premier League match against Brighton before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations.
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot responded by dropping Salah from his Champions League squad for Tuesday’s clash with Inter Milan.
  • Slot addressed Salah's comments, stating he was surprised by them but acknowledged Salah's right to his feelings, while denying he felt the same way.
  • Slot admitted he has "no clue" if Salah has played his last game for Liverpool, indicating uncertainty about the player's future at the club.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in