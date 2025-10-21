Arsenal forward ends goal drought in rampant Gunners victory
- Arsenal secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in a Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium.
- The Gunners scored four goals in a rapid 13-minute spell, showcasing a "rampant and expansive" style of play.
- Viktor Gyokeres ended an eight-game goal drought with a crucial double, alongside goals from Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli.
- Arsenal demonstrated their set-piece strength, with Declan Rice's deliveries leading to goals, and Gabriel Martinelli continued his impressive scoring run in the competition.
- This "statement result" marks a 100 percent start for Arsenal in the Champions League, positioning them as a serious force in the competition.