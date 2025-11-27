Arteta hails Arsenal’s ‘massive’ win over Bayern Munich
- Arsenal secured a significant 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, with manager Mikel Arteta praising his team for beating what he considers "the best team in Europe".
- The Arsenal manager hailed the “massive victory” and praised his team’s consistency and “the energy that we created in the stadium”.
- Jurrien Timber gave Arsenal the lead, and second-half goals from substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the win.
- Bayern's sole goal was scored by 17-year-old Lennart Karl, which was the first goal Arsenal have conceded in the competition this season.
- The win extends Arsenal's perfect record to five victories from five matches in the Champions League, reinforcing their status as competition favourites.