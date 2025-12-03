Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The one blot on Arsenal’s evening after extending lead at top of Premier League

Andy Sims
Saka (pictured) added a second for Arsenal after Merino opened the scoring
Saka (pictured) added a second for Arsenal after Merino opened the scoring (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Brentford, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.
  • Mikel Merino opened the scoring with a header, and Bukayo Saka sealed the win in stoppage time.
  • Arsenal's centre-back Cristhian Mosquera was forced off injured, adding to their existing defensive concerns.
  • Brentford's Kevin Schade came close to equalising, with his header spectacularly tipped onto the crossbar by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.
  • The Gunners extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches in all competitions and recorded an eighth consecutive home win with a clean sheet.
