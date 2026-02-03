Returning star becomes difference maker as Arsenal reach Carabao Cup final
- Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final, securing a 4-2 aggregate victory.
- Kai Havertz scored a late goal, rounding Robert Sanchez in stoppage time, to seal Arsenal's place in the Carabao Cup final.
- The win marks Arsenal's first cup final appearance in six years and offers the team a chance for a second trophy under Mikel Arteta.
- The match itself was described as largely unmemorable and a poor advertisement for the Carabao Cup, with both teams showing signs of fatigue from a busy schedule.
- Despite the low quality of the game, Arsenal's victory puts them in contention for silverware, with Havertz seen as a potential difference-maker for the club.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks