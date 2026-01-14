Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Arsenal beat Chelsea to all-but book their place in Carabao Cup final

Martin Zubimendi scored Arsenal’s second
Martin Zubimendi scored Arsenal’s second (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Arsenal secured a 3-2 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
  • The win gives Mikel Arteta's side a one-goal advantage heading into the second leg, scheduled in three weeks.
  • Arsenal's goals came from Ben White and Martin Zubimendi, with Viktor Gyokeres also scoring, aided by a goalkeeping error.
  • Chelsea, playing their first home game under new manager Liam Rosenior, showed spirit with two goals from Alejandro Garnacho.
  • Despite Chelsea's late fightback, the match highlighted tactical challenges for Rosenior's side, who were often outplayed by Arsenal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in