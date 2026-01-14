How Arsenal beat Chelsea to all-but book their place in Carabao Cup final
- Arsenal secured a 3-2 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
- The win gives Mikel Arteta's side a one-goal advantage heading into the second leg, scheduled in three weeks.
- Arsenal's goals came from Ben White and Martin Zubimendi, with Viktor Gyokeres also scoring, aided by a goalkeeping error.
- Chelsea, playing their first home game under new manager Liam Rosenior, showed spirit with two goals from Alejandro Garnacho.
- Despite Chelsea's late fightback, the match highlighted tactical challenges for Rosenior's side, who were often outplayed by Arsenal.