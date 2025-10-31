Why Arsenal and Crystal Palace are in a row over Carabao Cup clash
- Arsenal and Crystal Palace are at odds over the scheduling of their Carabao Cup quarter-final match.
- The fixture is currently set for 16 December, but Crystal Palace wishes to move it as they face three games in five days.
- Palace has suggested rescheduling the match to 23 December or Christmas Eve.
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes it would not be "fair" to move the game, stating clubs are aware of their competition schedules.
- Arteta emphasised that fixture decisions should prioritise player welfare and supporters, warning against further fixture congestion.