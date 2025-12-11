Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus reveals what ‘kept me believing’ during recovery from ACL injury

Gabriel Jesus returned from 11 months out on Wednesday
Gabriel Jesus returned from 11 months out on Wednesday (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
  • Gabriel Jesus made his anticipated return for Arsenal in their 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday, marking his first appearance in 332 days.
  • The Brazilian forward had been sidelined for 11 months due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
  • Jesus revealed he experienced profound self-doubt during his lengthy layoff but says his faith in God “kept me believing” in returning stronger from his setback.
  • His comeback provides a timely boost for manager Mikel Arteta, whose squad secured their sixth consecutive European win despite numerous injuries and illnesses.
  • Arsenal's victory effectively guarantees their place in the knockout stages, and Jesus is expected to feature again in their upcoming match against Wolves on Saturday.
