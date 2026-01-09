Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal star issues statement after manhandling injured Liverpool player

Arteta on Arsenal extending lead with a point against Liverpool
  • Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has issued an apology to Liverpool defender Conor Bradley after shoving him off the pitch during their 0-0 draw.
  • Bradley sustained a serious knee injury in the incident, leaving the Emirates Stadium on crutches and wearing a supportive brace.
  • Martinelli, who was booked for the flashpoint, stated on Instagram that he didn't understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment and had messaged Bradley directly.
  • The incident drew criticism, with former Manchester United captain Roy Keane calling Martinelli a disgrace, though Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his player.
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed concern for Bradley's injury, while the draw saw Arsenal extend their lead over Manchester City to six points.
