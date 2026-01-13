Arsenal could be without four key players for Chelsea Carabao Cup clash
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.
- The Gunners could be without four key players for the match at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 14 January.
- William Saliba and Leandro Trossard are new injury doubts, while Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori remain sidelined.
- Calafiori is expected to be out for several more weeks, with youth talents Cristhian Mosquera and Max Dowman also a few weeks away from returning.
- Arteta stressed the importance of managing the squad effectively as Arsenal continues to compete for trophies on multiple fronts.