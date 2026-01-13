Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal could be without four key players for Chelsea Carabao Cup clash

Arteta previews Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi final first leg at Chelsea
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.
  • The Gunners could be without four key players for the match at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 14 January.
  • William Saliba and Leandro Trossard are new injury doubts, while Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori remain sidelined.
  • Calafiori is expected to be out for several more weeks, with youth talents Cristhian Mosquera and Max Dowman also a few weeks away from returning.
  • Arteta stressed the importance of managing the squad effectively as Arsenal continues to compete for trophies on multiple fronts.
