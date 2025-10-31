Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mikel Arteta issues Arsenal fitness update ahead of Burnley clash

Video Player Placeholder
Martinelli still out, Saliba wait and see - Arteta
  • Arsenal currently holds a four-point lead at the top of the table and has maintained an unbreached defence for six consecutive matches.
  • The team is scheduled to travel to Turf Moor on Saturday for their upcoming fixture against Burnley.
  • Manager Mikel Arteta dismissed suggestions that Arsenal are “unstoppable”, emphasising the continuous challenges and the necessity for consistent performance.
  • Arteta described the match against Burnley as an 'extremely tough' encounter, requiring the team to maintain high performance levels.
  • William Saliba might be available for the Burnley game after missing the Brighton match, but Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz remain sidelined with injuries.
