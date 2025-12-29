Arsenal ‘actively looking’ for January signings, reveals Mikel Arteta
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the club is "actively looking" to sign new players in the January transfer window to address ongoing injury issues.
- The team could be without as many as four defenders, including Jurrien Timber and Ben White, for their crucial Premier League match against Aston Villa on Tuesday.
- Arteta admitted that Arsenal's squad depth has been severely tested this season due to a significant number of player injuries.
- Despite a substantial summer spend of over £250m on eight new arrivals, Arteta has not ruled out further reinforcements to strengthen the squad.
- Arsenal, who currently lead the league by two points, will face Aston Villa, who recently ended their unbeaten run and are considered genuine title contenders by Arteta.