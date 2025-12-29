Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal ‘actively looking’ for January signings, reveals Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta revealed Arsenal could bring in more players in January (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mikel Arteta revealed Arsenal could bring in more players in January (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the club is "actively looking" to sign new players in the January transfer window to address ongoing injury issues.
  • The team could be without as many as four defenders, including Jurrien Timber and Ben White, for their crucial Premier League match against Aston Villa on Tuesday.
  • Arteta admitted that Arsenal's squad depth has been severely tested this season due to a significant number of player injuries.
  • Despite a substantial summer spend of over £250m on eight new arrivals, Arteta has not ruled out further reinforcements to strengthen the squad.
  • Arsenal, who currently lead the league by two points, will face Aston Villa, who recently ended their unbeaten run and are considered genuine title contenders by Arteta.
