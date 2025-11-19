Fortunes differ for WSL sides in Champions League action
- Arsenal secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League, with Alessia Russo scoring two second-half headers.
- Real Madrid initially took the lead just before half-time with a brilliant volley from Caroline Weir.
- Manchester United suffered a significant 5-2 defeat to Wolfsburg, marking their first loss in the competition this season.
- United manager Marc Skinner stated his side were 'punished' and made mistakes contributing to Wolfsburg's five goals.
- Elsewhere, Lyon staged a remarkable comeback from 3-0 down at half-time to draw 3-3 with Juventus, and Paris FC defeated Benfica 2-0.