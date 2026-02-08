Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal end Manchester City’s 13 WSL game winning streak

Arsenal players celebrate following the team's victory in the Barclays Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester City
Arsenal players celebrate following the team's victory in the Barclays Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester City (Getty Images)
  • Arsenal defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the Women's Super League, ending City's 13-game winning streak.
  • Olivia Smith scored the decisive goal for Arsenal in the 17th minute, securing a significant victory for the home side, who are aiming for a top-three finish.
  • City forward Vivianne Miedema went close to scoring against her former side after just 11 seconds and had a second-half goal ruled out for a foul on Katie McCabe.
  • Chelsea capitalised on City's loss by beating Tottenham 2-0, with goals from Keira Walsh and Alyssa Thompson.
  • Manchester City now have an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester United, Chelsea are now nine points behind the league leaders, while Arsenal are 10 points behind.
