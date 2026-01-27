Arsenal duo to miss Champions League match amid fitness concerns
- Arsenal defenders William Saliba and Jurrien Timber will miss Wednesday's Champions League match against Kairat Almaty due to minor injuries.
- Manager Mikel Arteta stated that both players have “niggles” and are being rested to ensure their fitness for this weekend.
- Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino is also unavailable for the game against the Kazakh side due to suspension.
- The team experienced their first home loss of the season to Manchester United on Sunday, which reduced their Premier League lead to four points.
- Despite the recent setback, Arteta expressed satisfaction with the squad's reaction and their positive mindset for the remainder of the season, having already secured their place in the Champions League last 16.