The 122-year record Arsenal equalled after Slavia Prague win
- Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the Champions League, taking a step towards the last 16.
- Bukayo Saka scored the opening goal from a penalty, and Mikel Merino added a double to seal the win.
- The Gunners achieved their eighth successive clean sheet, equalling a club record set in 1903.
- Max Dowman became the youngest player to appear in the Champions League at 15 years and 308 days old.
- This marked Arsenal's fourth win in four Champions League matches and their tenth consecutive victory across all competitions.