Arsenal go nine points clear at top of Premier League with comfortable win
- Arsenal defeated Sunderland 3-0, moving nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
- Martin Zubimendi opened the scoring for Arsenal with a long-range goal just before half-time.
- Substitute Viktor Gyokeres scored a second-half brace, netting his first goal six minutes after coming on and adding another in stoppage time.
- The victory puts significant pressure on rivals Manchester City, who now face a daunting trip to Liverpool.
- Arsenal's win strengthens their position in the title race, aiming to end their 22-year wait for a league title.
