Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arteta pinpoints the one Arsenal strength that is better now than in previous seasons

Video Player Placeholder
Arteta on strength of squad and players desire to play
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed defender Gabriel sustained an "issue" during the match against Atletico Madrid, making his availability for the upcoming fixture uncertain.
  • Key players Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard are also expected to remain sidelined for at least another week.
  • Arteta expressed satisfaction with the current squad depth, noting it is a stronger position than in previous seasons despite the injuries.
  • Arsenal currently leads Manchester City by three points in the league and has set a new defensive record, conceding only 15 goals this season.
  • The team is preparing to face Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday, following Palace's recent Conference League defeat.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in