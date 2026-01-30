Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mikel Arteta shares fitness update on three key Arsenal stars ahead of Leeds United clash

Why Arsenal Have A MAJOR Attacking Problem Right Now
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update on the fitness of Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, and Kai Havertz.
  • Timber and Saliba, who were rested due to minor 'niggles' during the midweek Champions League fixture, are now fit for selection.
  • Kai Havertz, who scored in his first competitive start in over a year, is also available for the upcoming match against Leeds, though his playing time will be managed.
  • With Ricciardo Calafiori also in contention, Arsenal will have an almost fully-fit squad, with only youngster Max Dowman sidelined.
  • Arteta dismissed concerns about the team's mentality following a recent defeat, emphasising the club's strong position at the top of the Premier League table.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in