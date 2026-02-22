Arsenal manages stunning derby victory against Tottenham
- Arsenal secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, restoring their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
- Interim Spurs coach Igor Tudor acknowledged a "big gap" between the teams, with the defeat highlighting Tottenham's struggles and potential relegation concerns.
- Viktor Gyokeres was the match-winner for Arsenal, while Eberechi Eze delivered an outstanding performance, scoring and dictating play, earning praise from manager Mikel Arteta.
- Arteta expressed immense pride in his team's resilience and ability to bounce back after the disappointing 2-2 draw against Wolves.
- The result was seen as highly significant for both the title race and the relegation battle, with Arsenal's confidence soaring and Tottenham facing a "negative spiral".
