Unai Emery defends not shaking Mikel Arteta’s hand post match
- Arsenal secured a decisive 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.
- Goals for Arsenal were scored by Gabriel, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus, with Ollie Watkins netting a late consolation for Villa.
- The defeat ended Aston Villa's impressive 11-match winning streak, leaving them six points off the championship pace.
- Post-match, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery defended his decision not to shake Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's hand, citing his routine and the cold weather.
- Mikel Arteta downplayed the incident, stating it was "part of the game" and "not unusual at all".