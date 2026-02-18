Arsenal squander two-goal lead at Wolves to drop more points in title race
- Arsenal squandered a two-goal advantage against bottom-placed Wolves to draw 2-2 draw at Molineux in a blow to their Premier League title hopes.
- The midweek Premier League fixture saw the Gunners fail to fully capitalise, though they did manage to temporarily increase their lead over chasing Manchester City.
- Bukayo Saka broke his 15-game scoring drought early on, nodding home Declan Rice’s cross to give Arsenal the lead. Arsenal doubled their advantage just after half time through Piero Hincapie.
- Hugo Bueno pulled one back for Wolves with a wonderful curler, before the hosts equalised in second-half stoppage time, when substitute Tom Edozie’s strike forced an own goal from Riccardo Calafiori.
- Arsenal remain top of the table by five points, but closest rivals Manchester City have a game in hand.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks