Son of boxing legend found dead aged 17
- Arturo Gatti Jr, the 17-year-old son of Canadian boxing legend Arturo Gatti, has died in Mexico.
- The teenager, a gifted amateur boxer, was reportedly found dead on Tuesday and was preparing to turn professional.
- His death was confirmed by close friend and bodyguard Chuck Zito and long-time coach Moe Latif.
- Tributes have flooded in for Gatti Jr, who had expressed a desire to emulate his father's boxing career.
- His father, former world champion Arturo Gatti, died in 2009, with his death ruled a suicide.