Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Son of boxing legend found dead aged 17

Arturo Gatti Jr was found dead in Mexico
Arturo Gatti Jr was found dead in Mexico (arturogattijr/Instagram)
  • Arturo Gatti Jr, the 17-year-old son of Canadian boxing legend Arturo Gatti, has died in Mexico.
  • The teenager, a gifted amateur boxer, was reportedly found dead on Tuesday and was preparing to turn professional.
  • His death was confirmed by close friend and bodyguard Chuck Zito and long-time coach Moe Latif.
  • Tributes have flooded in for Gatti Jr, who had expressed a desire to emulate his father's boxing career.
  • His father, former world champion Arturo Gatti, died in 2009, with his death ruled a suicide.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in