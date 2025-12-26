Ashes chaos as 20 wickets fall on opening day
- Twenty wickets fell on the opening day of the Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne, with both teams dismissed inside three sessions.
- Australia were bowled out for 152, with England's Josh Tongue taking a five-wicket haul, before England could only manage 110 in reply.
- Australia ended day one with a 46-run lead after one over of their second innings, suggesting the match could conclude quickly.
- Former England cricketers Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, and Michael Vaughan heavily criticised the pitch for offering excessive movement.
- It was noted that two innings had not been completed on the first day of an Ashes Test since 1909, highlighting the unusual nature of the surface.