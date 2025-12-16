How the Ashes will pay tribute to Bondi Beach shooting victims at third Test
- England and Australia cricket teams will pay tribute to the victims of the Bondi beach shootings during the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.
- Players will wear black armbands and flags at the ground will be flown at half-mast as part of the tribute.
- The shootings on Sunday night resulted in 15 deaths and dozens injured, with authorities describing it as an antisemitic act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.
- Australian folk singer John Williamson is scheduled to perform his song True Blue following a moment of silence, before the Indigenous Welcome to Country and national anthems.
- Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg highlighted the opportunity for millions to unite in tribute and contemplation during this tragic time.